Climb Wyoming & local business sponsors rally support for vulnerable moms on Mother’s Day

This Mother’s Day, Climb Wyoming wants to inspire the Sweetwater Area to join local business sponsors in helping the community’s most vulnerable families.

The annual Mother’s Day fundraiser is typically an in-person event but has shifted this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “With the health and safety of our moms, staff, and community partners as top priority, we can’t be together in person,” says Brittany Gray, Climb’s Sweetwater Area program director. “But I hope people still feel inspired to join our corporate sponsors and make a donation.”

Climb’s mission is to help low-income single mothers discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. In addition to a Commercial Driving (CDL) training that is currently placing 12 local moms in essential transportation jobs, the Sweetwater Area program is also working closely with families deeply impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

“This Mother’s Day, there are a lot of moms persevering through some really challenging times,” says Gray. She says single mothers and their children who are living in poverty are particularly vulnerable right now as these families face school and employment closures, limited access to social networks, loss of income, and the uncertainty of being able to meet their most basic needs.

Climb’s staff are meeting with these moms in safe, responsible ways to ensure families are connected to community resources, while continuing to provide advocacy, parenting and mental health needs, job training, and career support. “This critical support is providing hope for families who don’t know where else to turn,” says Gray. “We’re helping to calm the chaos in their lives and give them the stability to fill Wyoming’s workforce needs in the future.”

Gray is inspired right now by the many Climb graduates in our community who are employed in critical positions in health care, transportation and more. “A Certified Nursing Assistant graduate working at a long-term care facility let me know recently about the extra attention she’s giving to her elderly patients who have to be isolated from their families,” Gray says. “These graduates demonstrate resiliency and determination and do so much for our community.”

“Connection and compassion keep our community strong,” says Gray. “I’m so grateful that we step up for those in need, especially this Mother’s Day. Together, we can really make a difference for moms who are bravely working to lift their families out of poverty.”

Anyone interested in donating to Climb’s Mother’s Day fundraiser this year can visit climbwyoming.org/sweetsupport.

About Climb Wyoming

Celebrating more than 30 years of working with single mothers to achieve self-sufficiency, Climb Wyoming is a statewide nonprofit organization whose mission is for low-income single mothers to discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. Climb graduates consistently double their monthly income and decrease their reliance on public assistance programs, thanks to a comprehensive program approach that includes job skills training, life skills and mental health services. At Climb, success isn’t just about getting a job – it’s about financial independence for struggling mothers and changing the generational cycle of poverty one family at a time. For more information visit www.climbwyoming.org.

Sweetwater Mother’s Day Fundraiser 2020 Sponsors

Platinum Sponsors ($5,000+)

The David and Linda Kathka Donor Advised Fund of the Wyoming Community Foundation

Gold Sponsors ($2,000+)

Ciner Wyoming LLC

Rocky Mountain Power

SweetwaterNOW

Silver Sponsors ($1,000+)

Kelly Palmer – Brokerage Southwest

City of Rock Springs

Genesis Alkali

Mountain West Commercial Driving School

The Radio Network

Bronze Sponsors ($500+)

First Bank of Wyoming

