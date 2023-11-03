Come Work with us! WyoRadio and Wyo4News are recruiting Media Marketing Specialists

WyoRadio, home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT, and KRKK has immediate openings for Media Marketing Specialists to add to our busy sales staff!

Job Responsibilities:

As a Media Marketing Specialist, you will sell advertising air time on all four WyoRadio Stations and our internet pages for FaceBook, our webpage, and Wyo4News to new and existing clients by contacting potential and existing customers regarding their advertising needs. You will also be required to write scripts for ads, production orders, sales proposals, and contracts as well as collect accounts receivables generated by your client’s advertising orders.

Job Qualifications:

High School Diploma or GED equivalent required.

One to three years of sales experience is preferred.

Demonstrated knowledge and proficiency in Microsoft Office Word and Excel required.

Strong verbal and written communication skills are necessary.

Strong interpersonal and customer service skills are required.

Knowledge of basic office equipment and computer skills.

Must own a motor vehicle to be able to visit clients to make sales.

This is a regular, full-time position. The salary is $15/hour plus commission. A Competitive benefits package including holiday pay, health, dental, and vision are also offered. WyoRadio offers Paid Time Off (PTO) for the successful candidate.

You can apply on Indeed here.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Resumes must accompany applications. Applications will not be given or accepted at the WyoRadio Office. You may also email your application and resume to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.