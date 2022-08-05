Concert Series Lineup: HAIRBALL – TONIGHT AT 8:30 PM

DON’T MISS HAIRBALL TONIGHT AT SWEETWATER COUNTY’S BIG SHOW STARTING AT 8:30 PM

Concerts are FREE with paid fair admission. Seating is festival-style so come early and stake out your spot directly in front of the stage! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy great, affordable concerts!

Tickets to Wyoming’s Big Show are $15 for adults onsite and $10 for kids 12 and under – don’t miss this chance to see 5 great nights of music!

HAIRBALL – FRIDAY, 8/5 @ 8:30 PM

It’s like 20 concerts in one night! A band puts on a concert – Hairball puts on an event! Hairball is a Rock & Roll experience you won’t soon forget. The lights, sound, smoke, fire, bombs, and screaming hoards of avid fans…to merely call it a concert would be like calling Mount Rushmore a roadside attraction! Over the last 20 years, Hairball has evolved into an explosive national touring act that brings the glory of the 80’s to fans throughout the country. Their bombastic, action-packed, Rock & Roll party is full of surprises guaranteed to thrill. Bring a Rock & Roll arsenal that will hit you so hard, that you’ll forget it’s not the original.

Vocalists Joe Dandy, Kris Vox, and Dave Moody lead the band through a 2+ hour, mind-blowing, and dropdead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena act in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life. The Hairball stage becomes an entirely new rock concert before your very eyes countless times throughout the night.

The motor that drives the Hairball dragster consists of HBK on the electric bass, Billy on the drums, and Happy on the lead guitar. These Rock & Roll soldiers pride themselves on nailing some of the most memorable licks and chops of all time while adding their own style and flare that they’ve cultivated over decades of tireless performing. This isn’t a side job. These guys eat, sleep and breathe Rock & Roll!

2021 finds Hairball celebrating its 21st year of rocking hundreds of thousands of people across the country. Constantly adding more characters, more pyrotechnics, more lights, more sound, more props, more surprises…more everything! While Happy often tells the audience “Today is the first day is the rest of your life!” Hairball performs every show as though it could be their last. Every night is a 100% full-on, no-holds-barred, exciting, chaotic, fiery party that has to be experienced to be believed!

