Concert Series Lineup: IAN MUNSICK– TONIGHT AT 8:30 PM

DON’T MISS IAN MUNSICK TONIGHT AT SWEETWATER COUNTY’S BIG SHOW STARTING AT 8:30 PM

Concerts are FREE with paid fair admission. Seating is festival-style so come early and stake out your spot directly in front of the stage! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy great, affordable concerts!

Tickets to Wyoming’s Big Show are $15 for adults onsite and $10 for kids 12 and under – don’t miss this chance to see 5 great nights of music!

IAN MUNSICK – THURSDAY, 8/4 @ 8:30 PM

Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. The Wyoming-born singer/songwriter’s upbringing was a mix of working the ranch and working crowds.

Under the tutelage of their fiddle-playing father, Munsick and his two older brothers grew up playing everything from bluegrass to The Beatles. Incorporating elements across genres, he has now begun to establish himself as a progressive artist with an old soul. Captivated by traditional lyrical truth and the modern soundscape, Munsick followed his ear to Music City.

In 2017 he released a self-titled EP, winning iHeartRadio’s Rocky Mountain Song of the Year for the rootsy “Horses Are Faster” and becoming the only artist who simultaneously qualified two tracks as finalists in the NSAI/CMT songwriting competition. Fast forward to 2021: Munsick has signed a major label record deal with Warner Music Nashville, earned 115 million global streams, and been named one of Spotify’s inaugural Hot Country Artists to Watch. His debut album Coyote Cry, out now, features his mile-high tenor underscoring self-penned songs that conjure equal parts epic adventure and down-to-earth wisdom.

The record marks the dawn of western pop-laced country, pulling a thread straight from Chris LeDoux through Post Malone. His debut single “Long Haul,” which was the most-added new-artist single upon impact at country radio, has twice charted on Spotify’s US Viral 50 and been praised for its “heart-tugging tenor” and “marvelous sense of melody” (MusicRow). Fans are bound to find that with Ian Munsick, western country is being reborn.

