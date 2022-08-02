Concert Series Lineup: MITCHELL TENPENNY – TONIGHT AT 8:30 PM

DON’T MISS MITCHELL TENPENNY TONIGHT AT SWEETWATER COUNTY’S BIG SHOW STARTING AT 8:30 PM

Concerts are FREE with paid fair admission. Seating is festival-style so come early and stake out your spot directly in front of the stage! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy great, affordable concerts!

Tickets to Wyoming’s Big Show are $15 for adults onsite and $10 for kids 12 and under – don’t miss this chance to see 5 great nights of music!

MITCHELL TENPENNY – TUESDAY, 8/2 @ 8:30 PM

Since the release of his debut single, “Drunk Me,” Riser House/Columbia Nashville artist Mitchell Tenpenny has set new standards for breakout success in country music. The 2X Platinum-certified, No. 1 hit was taken from his introductory album, Telling All My Secrets, and earned him the best first week showing for any major label country debut LP in 2018. To date, “Drunk Me” has amassed nearly 490 million on-demand streams. In the year that followed, the “winning” singer (the New York Times) was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards and Breakthrough Video (“Drunk Me”) at the CMT Music Awards and saw his “Alcohol You Later” single certify gold. He also kicked off his first headlining concert series, the “Anything She Says Tour,” with labelmates and award-winning duo Seaforth who joined as support and were also featured on the gold-selling song, “Anything She Says.”

During the 2020’s pandemic, Mitchell delivered four songs to his fans including “Can’t Go To Church,” “Here,” his cover of “Someone You Loved,” and “Broken Up, as well as releasing the Neon Christmas EP for the holidays.

Regarding his upcoming EP Mitchell says “I spent all of my time during the pandemic writing songs. I always write about my interactions with people or interactions my co-writers are having. But during the long quarantine time and being off the road, I had to channel my past and allow myself to bring out some of my vulnerabilities. I think this EP includes some of the best songs I’ve ever written.”

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)