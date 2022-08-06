Concert Series Lineup: THE BAND PERRY – TONIGHT AT 8:30 PM

DON’T MISS MITCHELL TENPENNY TONIGHT AT SWEETWATER COUNTY’S BIG SHOW STARTING AT 8:30 PM

Concerts are FREE with paid fair admission. Seating is festival-style so come early and stake out your spot directly in front of the stage! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy great, affordable concerts!

Tickets to Wyoming’s Big Show are $15 for adults onsite and $10 for kids 12 and under – don’t miss this chance to see 5 great nights of music!

THE BAND PERRY – SATURDAY, 8/6 @ 8:30 PM

Grammy® Award-winning superstar sibling trio The Band Perry are an unstoppable presence in modern music. Now, after selling two and a half million albums, thirteen million singles, and racking up over 2 billion combined streams on their songs, the story of Kimberly, Reid, and Neil is writing its next chapter with the release of their much anticipated third country album later this year.

Since releasing their groundbreaking crossover #1 single “If I Die Young” in 2010 (with its current septuple-platinum status and over 200 million video views), The Band Perry have forged a unique identity and built an international fanbase leading to sold-out world tours, five No.1 singles on the Billboard Country Chart, a No. 1 single on the Hot AC charts, six songs reaching gold or platinum status, and in 2015, bringing home their first Grammy® Award.

They’ve performed on TV’s biggest stages, from late night’s most influential (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Late Show With James Corden, The Late Show with David Letterman) to daytime’s most popular (Ellen, Good Morning America, The Today Show), and their track “Live Forever” was the official theme song for Team USA at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

Known for their boundary-pushing live performances, the band’s combination of music, fashion, and visual art has become a hallmark of their dialogue with their fans and with culture. Their creative efforts boast collaborations with artistic luminaries such as Steven Klein, Nicola Formichetti, and Neil Krug. Even with the extraordinary musical and visual concepts they’ve introduced in their career thus far, the next era promises to see the band expanding these boundaries yet again.

