Deer Trail Assisted Living: Enriching life through quality assisted living

Deer Trail Assisted Living mission is about enriching lives through quality assisted living and Alzheimer’s Care. Read all about what Deer Trail Assisted Living has to offer! Their care brings you home.

Interested in moving to Deer Trail Assisted Living?

We would be glad to give you a virtual tour of our location and answer your questions about our wonderful community. We provide Assisted Living and Memory Care.

What is it like living at Deer Trail Assisted Living?

Assisted Living is a place that provides personal care in a residential setting for people who are unable to live independently and need assistance with daily activities, such as bathing, dressing, eating and medication management. Services include state-regulated supportive care and a 24/7 nursing staff.

Alzheimer’s Care and more

Deer Trail Assisted Living is an inviting community made up of two neighborhoods – Assisted Living and Memory Care for those experiencing Alzheimer’s or other Dementias. Memory Care Assisted Living provides personal care in a residential setting for people who are unable to live independently and need assistance with daily activities, such as bathing, dressing, eating and medication management along with extra care and over-sight due to memory issues.

There are many activities to partake in, including make and take projects and music time.

This is so much more than just an assisted living facility, it’s you or your loved one’s new home.

To learn more or to see a tour of the facility, call Contact Delynn at 307-362-0100 or visit our website at Deer Trail Assisted Living. We are located at 2360 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs, WY.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)