Deer Trail Assisted Living is now hiring

Deer Trail Assisted Living is looking for a Dietary Manager for their kitchen. The Dietary Manager must have a minimum of two years of dietary management experience in healthcare or equivalent experience. A CDM license is preferred, but not required. The position offers full benefits, 401k and paid time off. Competitive salary based upon experience. Applicants, please apply in person at Deer Trail Assisted Living. Please call (307) 362-0100 with any questions.

Deer Trail Assisted Living is also looking for a full-time Dietary Aide. The Dietary Aide must be able to work some evenings, weekends and holidays. The position offers full benefits, 401k, and paid time off as well.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)