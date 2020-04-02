Deer Trail Assisted Living postpones 7th Annual Power of the Purse

Due to recent events, Deer Trail Assisted Living has made the decision to postpone its 7th Annual Power of the Purse event which was to take place, Saturday, April 25 at the Holiday Inn Ballroom in Rock Springs.

The event has been tentatively scheduled for October 3, 2020, at the same location.

For those who have questions or would like to stay up-to-date about the upcoming event, like and follow the Power of the Purse Facebook page.

Deer Trail Assisted Living thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.

