Deer Trail Assisted Living still accepting donations

One of the signature events for Deer Trail Assisted Living is their annual Power of the Purse fundraiser. This popular and ever-growing event helps to raise funds for Respite Care, Hospice of Sweetwater County, and the Sweetwater Cancer Resource Center.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event had to be postponed. For those individuals, businesses, or organizations that reserved tables, Deer Trail is able to offer a refund for tickets, or they can hold onto the reservation for the 2021 date.

Even though the event has been postponed, Deer Trail is still accepting donations. Their goal is still the same–to donate the funds to Respite, Hospice, and the Cancer Resource Center.

Deer Trail Assisted Living hasn’t forgotten about our community, and they’re looking forward to their future 2021 events.

