Department of Workforce Services: Job Fair

The Department of Workforce Services will be hosting a job fair in Sweetwater County on February 28th, 2024. Participants are encouraged to dress for interviews and bring résumés. Meet motivated local job seekers in Sweetwater County! All employers and industries are welcome.

SAVE THE DATE: Don’t miss this opportunity to be recognized by employers on February 28th, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the White Mountain Mall, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Ste. 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

Employers can find both fall and winter hires, holiday employees, and your next great full-time employees!

Job seekers and employers interested in attending may call the workforce center at 307-382-2747. You can also email [email protected] or [email protected] today!

