Don’t miss the YWCA’s Festival of Trees

Join us for our Annual Festival of Trees to kick off the Christmas Season! Come down to Commerce Bank of Wyoming at 1575 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs and bid on trees and/or gift baskets to get your holiday off on the right foot.

We will have an assortment of creative and unique Live Auction trees along with a Silent Auction, reception, and a chance for you to vote for your favorite tree. It’s fun for everyone!

December 2-5 from 9 am – 3 pm, come view the baskets and trees. Then on December 5 from 6 pm – 8 pm join us for the auction and reception!

For more information see our Facebook event page here.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)