Drive-thru will be replaced with a Curative testing site at Hilltop Medical Center

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will end its COVID-19 Drive-thru Swab Station services on Saturday, March 26. It will no longer offer no-cost testing.

Sweetwater Memorial’s drive-thru is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday under the awning at 1200 College Drive through March 26. After that, COVID-19 specimen collection can be arranged at curative.com.

The hospital has operated the site since March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic, said Mary Fischer, MHSC Medical Laboratory Director. Since then, the hospital has tested more than 48,000 people for COVID-19, including about 8,300 positive SARS-CoV-2 molecular tests and nearly 40,000 negative SARS-CoV-2 molecular tests.

Curative now offers no out-of-pocket cost COVID-19 specimen collection in Sweetwater County. Curative’s molecular testing for COVID-19 will be operated by Curative in partnership with Sweetwater County Public Health and the Wyoming Department of Health.

Curative’s Hilltop Medical Testing Center offers walk-in testing from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at 1204 Hilltop Drive, Suite 106, directly across the street from Sweetwater Memorial, said Jim Dunsmore, Curative’s Wyoming Regional Manager.

No appointment is necessary, but is recommended. To make an appointment:

Log on to curative.com. You may need to update your web browser to Firefox or Chrome.

DO NOT have food, drinks, candy, gum, mouthwash, tobacco, etc. up to 20 minutes before the collection. Once your appointment is set, drive to the testing station. Curative staff will have your kit and will oversee sample collection.

Samples are sent to one of Curative’s three CLIA-certified, high-complexity laboratories for processing unless the test is a rapid COVID-19 test. Patients will receive their test results via text and/or email. Results also will be available at Sweetwater County Public Health.

Patients can reach out to Curative’s Customer Success team at [email protected] or 888-702-9042 for any help they may need.

MHSC pre-op swab: Sweetwater Memorial will continue to offer pre-op and pre-procedure COVID-19 testing for Sweetwater Memorial patients only. MHSC patients will be directed to the outpatient laboratory currently housed in the Foundation offices for collection of Cepheid specimens. The patient can park in the parking lot in front of the outpatient lab, call the swab hotline at 307-448-7560, and request pre-op or pre-procedure swabbing. The outpatient lab is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.

The hospital’s main doors will continue to be closed to the public. For hospital services, please use the Emergency Room entrance.

For more, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.

