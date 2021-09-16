Embassy Tavern’s End of Summer Street Dance – Saturday, Sept. 25

While the summer of 2021 draws to a close, the Embassy Tavern in Green River will be sending it off with a celebration to remember.

On Saturday, September 25th, 80’s Rock Band OFF THE CHAIN will be traveling up from Utah with a 4-hour set prepared for all the rock fans in Sweetwater County. Rusty, the band’s sound technician, says Off The Chain’s live show is high-energy – a show that any fan of old rock bands like Cinderella, Whitesnake, Poison, and more should not miss.

Off The Chain is based out of Vernal, UT and has been together for about two years, although each member has been a musician for most of their lives. The songs they play are family-friendly, and the End of Summer Street Dance at the Embassy will be the perfect venue for their big sound, light show, and an all-around good time.

Music begins at 9:00 pm on Saturday, September 25 on the street outside the Embassy Tavern – 77 E. Railroad Avenue in Green River. Be sure to follow the Embassy Tavern on Facebook for updates, additional information, and other happenings at the bar.

See you there!

