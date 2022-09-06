Feeling lucky? Get ready to roll the dice! You don’t need an ace up your sleeve to help the Memorial Hospital Foundation raise a little money, and have a good time doing it. The Foundation will host its first Casino Night from 5 to 10 p.m. on September 17, 2022, at Bunning Hall Freight Station.

Enjoy an evening out at the Foundation’s first-ever Casino Night!

September 17, 2022 | Doors open at 5PM

Bunning Hall Freight Station

Tickets are $100 each and are limited to only 100 available.

Each ticket includes 50 gaming chips. Additional chips will be available.

Hourly Progressive Cash Drawings!

Blackjack · Poker · Craps · Roulette · Let it Ride ·Three Card Poker

Food Truck Row will include Buffalo 44 Pizza, Wing and Burger Box, and Tona Mama’s Kitchen.

Music and Emcee provided by Turn Up the Volume DJ Services.

Bar and Beverages will be provided by the Park Lounge.

“We typically host our MHSC Golf Classic in the summer or early fall, but the Foundation Board asked that we do something different this year,” said Tiffany Marshall, Foundation Executive Director. “This is a new event for us and we’re excited to see how it goes.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Foundation’s Greatest Needs Fund to support a television upgrade project. “The current televisions in our patient rooms are a little outdated with limited channel availability,” Marshall said. “We want to get those upgraded so any patient staying in the hospital can utilize their own app-based programs such as Netflix, Discovery+, Disney+, or whatever else they subscribe to.”

The upcoming Casino Night is strictly for entertainment; guests won’t be able to cash out their chips for winnings at the end of the night.

“We can’t cash out chips, but we still want to provide an opportunity for our guests to walk away with some cash at the end of the evening,” Marshall said. “So, we’re doing a Progressive Drawing.”

Drawings will be held every hour starting at 6 p.m. with a $100 prize and will increase by $100 every hour. The grand prize drawing will be at 10 p.m., where the lucky winner will walk away with $500.

“We have had a lot of support and interest in this new event so far,” she said. “It’s really exciting to see, and I’m beyond thankful to the community members and our local businesses that have already inquired about sponsorships.”

Food trucks will be on location and available throughout the evening as well as a cash bar. Tickets are $100 each, including 50 gaming chips and automatic entry into the Progressive Drawing. Card Sponsorships are currently available for $400 and include two tickets, a dedicated sponsored card table, and additional recognition opportunities.

Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online by visiting http://www.mhscfoundation.com/casinonight.html. For more information on Casino Night or the Foundation, visit MHSCFoundation.com or contact Tiffany Marshall at [email protected] or by calling 307-389-1119.

