ENTER TODAY! Wyo4news Holiday Decoration Competition

Wyo4News presents the 2nd Holiday Decoration Competition!

Think you have the best of the best Holiday decorations for your home? WE WANT TO SEE THEM! Take a picture of your lit-up homes and email them to [email protected].

The winner will win an Amazon Echo Dot for the Holidays!

Please include your name, phone number, and street address in the email as well. We will enter them into a photo album on Facebook for everyone to see and vote on!

Once we have the entry, we are asking EVERYONE to vote for their favorite house by clicking the “like” button on Facebook.

The house with the most “likes” wins!

We will be taking entries today through December 15. The winner of the Echo Dot will be announced tomorrow, Monday, December 20, 2021.

