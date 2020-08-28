Experience dining redefined at Lew’s

Lew’s family invites your family to discover dining redefined!

Lew’s is locally owned and operated by Frank Lew since 1976. Lew’s roots are American and Chinese, with an expansion of a variety of different European dishes! Everything is homemade, cut, breaded, and made to order! Lew’s even serves breakfast on Saturday and Sunday. Lew’s is known for the big portions, good prices, and great customer service!

Famous Dishes

-Chili Meat

-Breaded Veal

-Singapore Chow Mein

-Chicken Fried Chicken/Steak

Lew’s offers Dine-In, Carryout, Curbside, Delivery, Catering, and they will even cater to Venues!

Lew’s is open:

Monday – Tuesday 3 pm-9pm

Wednesday – Friday 11 am-9 pm

Saturday – Sunday 9 am-9 pm

Club 307 is also owned and operated by Frank Lew. Club 307 is located right next to Lew’s, so once you are done eating hop on over to Club 307 for a great Wyoming time! Club 307 is a regular non-smoking bar remodeled and reopened in 2017. Decorated to honor the Wyoming lifestyle, industrial significance, and Western culture!

Club 307 has a famous 307 Burger that is only $3.07!

Club 307 opens at 5 pm daily and has a happy hour from 5 pm-7 pm!

