Feel secure at Aspen Mountain Medical Center with the Surfacide UV-C system

Aspen Mountain Medical Center wants to maintain the highest level of disinfection, for the safety of their patients.

This is why they have implemented Surfacide UV C- Technology, which uses energy to kill bacteria and viruses.

The Surfacide UV-C system automatically laser maps a space, identifies exposed surfaces, and calculates the proper time cycle and dose of energy to kill harmful viruses.

Surfacide UV-C is technology is proven to break down Covid-19, MRSA, VRE and CRE.

It has been proven to reduce acquired infections by 99.999%.

When you visit Aspen Mountain Medical Center, you can feel safe knowing they are taking extra precautions, such as the Surfacide UV-C to protect the health of their patients, staff and visitors.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)