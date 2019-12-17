Find holiday cheer at the Wind River Hotel and Casino

Would winning $2000 improve your holiday cheer? The place to win is the Wind River Hotel and Casino! Every Saturday in December, there will be six winners drawn. Prizes will range from $500 to $2000. Stop in the Wind River Hotel and Casino and enter with your rewards card. The drawings start at 5 pm and you must be present to win.

The Wind River Hotel & Casino boasts of over 800 Gaming Machines! These include Video Poker, Reels and Progressive Jackpots. Penny Machines to $25 Dollar Machines. They have your old favorites as well as the latest games – many times before they even hit the Vegas strip.

There is a random jackpot on all the slots called Hidden Treasure. Play your favorite slot machine and wait for the Hidden Treasure to hit. The jackpot will start at $10,000 and could reach $50,000. You don’t have to be playing with your rewards card to hit the gold.

Make the Wind River Hotel and Casino your holiday weekend getaway. Book your room at windriverhotelcasino.com.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)