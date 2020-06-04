Fits of Laughter Childcare is OPEN. Fits of Laughter is taking precautions to ensure the safety of the kids and staff including temperature and symptom checks. Fits of Laughter is also implementing elevated sanitation techniques. Government restrictions require limits to nine kids and one staff per room, but Fits of Laughter has five rooms, so they have plenty of space.

Fits of Laughter still has openings, so if you need temporary or full-time care, give them a call at 307-371-0004, or find out more by visiting their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FitsOfLaughterChildcare/

Fits of Laughter is located at 538 Pilot Butte, Suite 1 in Rock Springs. They are open weekdays from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM for children of ages 6 weeks to 12 years. They strive to provide developmentally appropriate activities for all children to encourage learning and growth. There’s no deposit, and they will help you work out your payment schedule. Fits of Laughter believes every child deserves a safe, loving place to learn and grow.

