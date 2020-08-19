FOE 151 hosts 2nd Annual Hot August Street Dance and Cornhole Tournament this Saturday

This Saturday, August 22, 2020, the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151, Navarre Mudd, and 307 Cornhole will host the 2nd Annual Hot August Street Dance and Cornhole Tournament! The event, which will take place at 211 B Street in Rock Springs, will begin at noon and last until midnight – yes, that’s correct: a full twelve hours of fun!

Local sports league 307 Cornhole is hosting a 32-team Tournament during the day. The club – who has now grown to over one hundred members – holds its games around Rock Springs and Green River, and usually, two to three of those games per week take place at the Eagles. Registration for Saturday’s Tournament is happening from now until 11:00 am the day of the event and costs $40.00 per team. Stop by the Fraternal Order of Eagles any time beforehand to secure your spot.

Live music will prove to be one of Hot August’s main attractions. Hosted by DJ and Announcer Navarre Mudd, attendees can enjoy performances by several local and regional groups. Among the roster will be Free Resonance, WY5, Mothers of Mayhem, ZamTrip, Sickamore Treezy, Trippy Moe, T00M3R, and more. Rock, Pop, Dance and Rap will envelop the streets of Downtown Rock Springs to signal the end of a silent summer.

The event is family-friendly and welcomes all ages to attend. Food, drinks, and vendors will be available as well. Don’t miss this last chance to enjoy what we love about summer in our community before school starts! The Eagles building is next to the Ray Lovato Memorial and the Rock Springs Historical Museum at 211 B Street downtown.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)