For Residential HVAC Needs – Call the Doc… The HVAC Doc!

The HVAC Doc is a new business in Sweetwater County, specializing in residential boiler systems, heating, cooling, and ventilation. Channing Posey, the company’s owner, has 16 years of experience – and he takes his job very seriously.

“When I service or replace equipment, I have three simple rules that I adhere to… it’s my motto if you will:

The equipment must work properly and efficiently per manufacturer specs… otherwise, what is the customer paying for and how will they confidently use or recommend you in the future; The equipment must be serviceable for the technician – things need maintenance and parts break down, if it takes a long time to diagnose and repair, you’ve frustrated the technician and cost the customer more money in the long run; It must look pretty – an install stays in place for 20 years on average (or more depending on the equipment type) and is a lasting testament to your quality of craftsmanship that generations will recognize and potentially pursue you for.”

The HVAC Doc is ready to help with all residential HVAC needs – as they say, “Call the Doc” if you’re having an emergency or need servicing. Wyoming’s coldest months are upon us, and The HVAC Doc is fast becoming a top-rated small business.

“Big C saved the day. Came right over and fixed our brewery glycol chiller. Knowledgeable, affordable and personable!” – Facebook User Review

“Channing did a great job fixing our boiler and thermostat issues. We now know which thermostat controls which zone!” – Facebook User Review

“I had a wonderful experience with Channing, fast, efficient, and reasonably priced. I had another company tell me there was nothing they could do to get my furnace running, and Channing fixed me right up! Thank you so much for your wonderful service. Would recommend him to anyone. First choice, 100%.” – Facebook User Review

“My goal,” says Posey, “is to set the highest standard of quality and care for our customers at an affordable price.”

The HVAC Doc can be reached at (307) 371-8708, or you can visit them on Facebook HERE.

