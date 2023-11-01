Frank Ruebel – An Award-Winning Designer – Coming to Rock Springs

Frank and Alex Ruebel

Gabby Pacheco- Reporter, Wyo4News

Meet the Artist

Frank Ruebel, with a remarkable legacy spanning over 40 years, is a renowned figure in the jewelry design industry. His partnership with his son, Alex, has led to the creation of magnificent jewelry designs that have earned them more than 20 JCK Jeweler’s Choice Awards, a testament to their exceptional craftsmanship and innovative vision. Their pieces draw inspiration from the beauty of nature, resulting in contemporary designs that resonate with the tastes and preferences of today’s modern woman.

Frank began his journey in New York, where he began as a filmmaker. He then conveyed his art journey in fine arts, placing him in Europe, then Turkey. Frank explained that this is where he was able to define who he was as a person, and as an artist. Mesmerized by the beauty of nature, architecture, and culture. He brought some jewelry back home to the States and he thought to himself “Hey, I can do this.”

Frank is an exceptional character, he is witty and hilarious, and at 80 years old – he is still as sharp as the finest cut diamond. When we began our interview, Frank asked what I would like to know about him, and started off with the statement that he was tall and handsome and that I would need to write a book to capture all of the details he had to offer about his life. Truly an amazing start to an interview, that felt more like a conversation with a friend.

Witness Exquisiteness

Below is just a tidbit of Frank’s designs. If you would like to browse his whole gallery, you can visit https://reubeljewelry.com/.

When asked about this octopus, Frank explained that he once owned an octopus, this octopus! When his 8-limbed friend passed to the other side, he made a mold of it, captivating its glory forever and winning a JCK Jewelers Choice Award.

The Show in Rock Springs: Back by Popular Demand

The Frank Ruebel Show, hosted at Daniel’s Jewelry in Rock Springs, Wyoming, promises to be a captivating event for jewelry enthusiasts and connoisseurs. Scheduled for Friday, November 3rd, from 12 pm to 7 pm, and continuing on the 4th from 10 am to 6 pm, this two-day extravaganza invites visitors to immerse themselves in the world of stunning jewelry creations. Located at 617 Broadway, this show is a remarkable opportunity for those seeking unique and elegant pieces.

Frank was last in Rock Springs approximately 3 years ago and alluded that he enjoyed hurricane weather much more than sub-zero temperatures, so luckily we don’t have any snow forecasted this weekend!

Attendees can expect to be enchanted by a wide array of exquisite jewelry, from statement necklaces to delicate earrings, all bearing the distinctive mark of Frank and Alex Reubel’s design philosophy. Refreshments will be available. With the show’s convenient timing and location, jewelry enthusiasts and collectors will have the chance to explore and acquire exceptional pieces that showcase the timeless elegance and creativity that define the Frank Ruebel brand. This event promises to be an unforgettable experience for anyone with an appreciation for fine jewelry and a desire to discover the latest creations from these award-winning designers.