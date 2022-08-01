Fraternal Order of Police Green River Lodge #2 endorses Grossnickle for Sheriff

FOP Lodge President Matthew Wharton and Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle.

The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), Green River Lodge #2, takes great honor in endorsing John Grossnickle in his re-election for Sweetwater County Sheriff.

The FOP, Lodge #2, is comprised of over 60 law enforcement officers from the Green River Police Department, Rock Springs Police Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation, and Wyoming Highway Patrol.

“As an organization, we felt it was important to provide an opportunity for each candidate to have their voice heard, to allow everyone to hear for themselves what each had to say, and then to put the decision as to which candidate our group should support up for a vote among all of our members. Sheriff Grossnickle has earned the support of our membership through that process, and we’re proud to officially endorse him in his bid for re-election as our Sweetwater County Sheriff,” Lodge President Matthew Wharton said.

The office of Sweetwater County Sheriff is an important one, and we have confidence in his ability to continue to be a great sheriff. We look forward to continuing working with Sheriff Grossnickle.

He has proven himself as a strong leader through his experience as the Sweetwater County Sheriff.

There is no doubt that John Grossnickle will put the best interests of law enforcement and the people of Sweetwater County first. The FOP Lodge #2 believes he is the best candidate for Sweetwater County Sheriff.

