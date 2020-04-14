Future Mustangs Day on April 22

Future Mustangs Day is an opportunity for high school seniors, that have been accepted to Western Wyoming Community College or have filled out an application for admission, and their families to visit Western VIRTUALLY. During this event, everyone will be given the opportunity to attend a welcome session, learn about academic advising, compete for academic scholarships in different academic areas, take a virtual campus tour, and attend information sessions with various departments and majors on campus. There will be games and prize giveaways as well!

This will be an EXCITING event and we encourage all high school seniors and their families to attend virtually through Zoom sessions on April 22 starting at 10 AM. REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED for this event. Register TODAY at https://bit.ly/392RZCH to attend on April 22nd, 2020. You won’t want to miss it!

