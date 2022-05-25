Quilting On The Green has become a must-see-must-do for crafters and artists in Green River, and there are only a few weeks left to wait for this year’s event!

Held at Expedition Island Pavilion on Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4, the event features classes that the public can sign up to take. Learn how to create the swirl pattern, make a Camden Bag or a Poinsettia pillow, embroider a flower pot, and more. The half and full-day classes are taught by experienced stitchers, quilters, and crafters like Debby Walters, Marla Marx, Deonn Stott, and Luanne Roberts. A Little Country Character has brochures with class descriptions and pricing available. Visit 1740 Uinta Drive to pick one up, or call Susie Hermansen at (307) 870-6587.

You can enter quilts to be judged at the event as well – there are several categories in which quilts will be judged, from bed quilts to wall hangings and everything in-between. The entry forms are included in the brochure. Several vendors will be on-site displaying their work and products for sale as well, including Leelee’s Gotcha, A Little Country Character, Valley Fabrics, Priceless Treasures, and Prairie Storm Quilt Shop.

And of course – the Trunk Show! With host Debby Walters, Quilting On The Green’s Trunk Show is $10 to attend. The Trunk Show never leaves anyone empty-handed when it comes to quilting knowledge. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3 and the show begins at 7 p.m. Advanced ticket purchase is required for the Trunk Show.

Visit Quilting on the Green on Facebook to stay updated on class information, raffles, and the main event. The raffle quilts are showcased on the poster in this article and are on display at the Green River Chamber of Commerce. Quilting On the Green is brought to you in part by ExploreWY.

Don’t miss this once-a-year quilting extravaganza! See you June 3 and 4 at Expedition Island Pavilion, 475 South Second East in Green River!

