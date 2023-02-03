Get ready to hit the slopes at White Pine Ski Resort!

Ready to hit the slopes? White Pine Ski Area has 29 runs for downhill skiing and snowboarding and is adjacent to 35 kilometers of looping Nordic ski trails for all skill levels. Two lifts service groomed downhill runs and the small terrain park offers jumps and slides. A third lift services a fun tubing hill. Fortification Mountain rises to an elevation of 9,600 feet and offers spectacular views of the Continental Divide, Wind River Mountains, the Bridger-Teton National Forest, Fremont Lake, as well as the nearby Wyoming Mountain Range.

SNOWFALL RESULTS:

Base: 12″

Fresh: 12″

YTD: 107“

74 White Pine Road, Pinedale, WY 82941 (307) 367-6606 – https://whitepinewyoming.com/

Check out their Youtube Page at https://www.youtube.com/@whitepineresort2559

