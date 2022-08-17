Get ready to watch the 17th annual Art on the Green Competition!

The Green River Arts Council and the City of Green River Parks and Recreation Department are excited to host the 17th annual Art on the Green 24-hour live art competition.

Professional, semi-professional, amateur/hobbyist, and high school artists from around the region compete in 2D and 3D categories and have 24 hours to create their artwork from beginning to end.

The competition is held at the Historic Pavilion at Expedition Island, 475 South 2nd East, and begins Friday, August 19 at 11:00 a.m. Contestants have until 11:00 a.m. the next day to complete their work. The public is invited to witness firsthand amazing art creations from start to finish. The event runs concurrently with the popular River Festival celebration at Expedition Island Park and is free for the public to attend.

In addition to the competition, the Art on the Green event features many other exciting opportunities for the whole family. On Friday, August 19, from 5:00 -7:00 p.m., and Saturday, August 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., there will be a kid’s creation corner which is a free opportunity to create art projects led by volunteers.

Don’t miss the Silent Art Auction! The public will have an opportunity to bid on and take home art creations on display in a silent auction held throughout the competition. Artists can submit artwork, whether competing or not, with a maximum of 5 pieces. 3D and 2D works are welcome.

Want to test your luck? Join us for Battle on the Green on Friday evening. This event is at 4:30 p.m. in front of the Pavilion. It is a fast-paced competition where artists participate in three elimination rounds with 30 minutes to create a painting on a surprise theme chosen by the Green River Arts Council. The public and a panel of judges vote on which artists move on to the next round.

Art on the Green culminates on Saturday with an awards dinner at 6:30 p.m. This is where professional judges from around the area will announce the winners in the various categories. Dinner tickets are available at the door for $30. Original artwork will be on display and for sale throughout the event.

For more information or for artists interested in participating in the event, please contact the Green River Parks and Recreation Department at 307-872-0514 or find us on Facebook at Green River Arts Council.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)