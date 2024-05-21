Green River High School class of 2004 announces 20-year reunion

The reunion committee would like to invite all former Green River High School, Expedition Academy, and home school graduates of the class of 2004 to join in celebrating and reconnecting with classmates and friends during the two-day event.

The reunion committee requests that all attendees please rsvp and register through the class website https://grhs2004.rsvpify.com.

For more information, please contact the reunion committee by emailing [email protected].

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business wants to advertise with Wyo4News, please contact our sales team here.)