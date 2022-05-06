Grounded Moon: Clear your energy and change your life!

Clear Your Energy and Change Your Life! Sandi Carter is a certified sound therapy healer and has a location in historic downtown Rock Springs called Grounded Moon.

What is sound healing? Sound Healing is an ancient healing technique that uses tonal frequencies to bring the body into a state of vibrational balance and harmony. Given that everything has a vibrational frequency, including ourselves, it makes sense that sound frequencies impact how we feel. Sound baths use repetitive notes at different frequencies to help bring your focus away from your thoughts. Generally, these sounds are created with traditional crystal bowls, gemstone bowls, cymbals, and gongs. Each instrument creates a different frequency that vibrates in your body and helps guide you to the meditative and restorative state. By using particular combinations of rhythms and frequencies, it is possible to shift our normal beta state (alert, concentrating, reacting) to an alpha (creative, relaxed), and even theta (meditative state) and delta (deep sleep; where restoring and healing can occur).

Many services are available at Grounded Moon including but not limited to:

Chakra Balancing, Tuning Fork Therapy, Sound Healing, Group Sound Baths, Reiki, Drum Circles, Moon ceremonies, discussion groups on crystals, candle magick, colors, addiction, inner child healing, embracing your divine feminine, smudging workshops, all things yoni and cleansing your connections to past partners. Grounded Moon collaborates with other metaphysical, spiritual, and educational leaders in our community to hold classes and workshops on past lives, tarot readings, biofeedback, hypnotherapy, ancestry, drum building, male and female sexual health, and many other topics or specialized services.

In addition, Grounded Moon offers notary services, wedding planning services, consulting services, property management (including affordable housing), and credit rebuilding services. There are two ordained ministers available for any type of wedding. If you are experiencing some “off” feelings or vibes and feel that you may need some type of energy clearing, we can help you with some tools to clear your space or your person.

Grounded Moon is also a retail store. We sell smudging tools, oils, yoni cleanses, chime candles, chakra candles, incense, crystals, oracle cards, books, Florida water, and many other items. The store is located at 426 Evans Street in Rock Springs, Wyoming with an additional location inside Elements Integrative Wellness Center at 120 Winston in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Grounded Moon custom makes yoni cleanses. Yoni is the Sanskrit word for sacred place or womb. Yoni cleanses are made of organic herbs and are used to steam your yoni. Steaming of the yoni has been known to help with trauma, infertility, cramps, irregularity, and many other conditions that are specific to women and their wombs. Contact us for additional information or to have us custom make your yoni cleanse.

Grounded Moon has space for any unique item that anyone local may want to sell. Currently, we carry tie dye tapestries created by half-moon dyes. These are sold outright or we have raffles for them that we hold on our Facebook page. We also are carrying some amazing handmade kaleidoscopes that are created by a local artist. If you have a unique item and need a space to sell it, contact us.

Grounded Moon also invites anyone who has a photo of the moon to bring them to the shop and hang them on our moon photo display. As a lover of the moon, I have at least 12 – 100 photos of the moon on my phone each year. Some are great, some are blurry, but they all hold the beauty of our majestic moon. I figure that everyone who is a lover of the moon, has these on their phone and we can share this love of the moon as a community. You do not have to purchase any services or products to bring your photo down and hang it up. Just write your name, the approximate date it was taken, and where it was taken on the back of the photo.

