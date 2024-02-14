Hager Industries looking to hire a Code Welder

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Position Title: Code Welder

Reports To: Welding Supervisor

OVERVIEW:

The welding of fabricated parts in accordance with the API and ASME Code. Welding of high-pressure flow through and drill through equipment. Must be able to perform quality welds on a consistent basis.

PRIORITIZED ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Major Responsibilities

Should be proficient with torches and plasmas.

Must be able to operate welding machines, hand-held grinders (4” and 9”), Air Arc’s, etc. Which require twisting, bending, kneeling, and unusual body positions to reach work.

Must have good to exceptional blueprint reading skills.

Must have good to exceptional mathematical skills.

Should be able to run a project to the end with minimal supervision.

Must be able to pass a WPQR to a Hager Industries, LLC standard.

Must be able to lift 30 lbs from floor level and 50 lbs from knee to shoulder range.

Must be able to stand and work standing for extended periods of time (8-10 hour shifts).

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS

Education

High School Diploma or Equivalent

Vocational training a plus

Experience

Must have 1+ years of previous welding experience

Strong background with SMAW, GTAW, GMAW, and FCAW processes

Skills

Self-Motivated

Must be able to work with others

