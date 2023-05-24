Health on the Go: What our Patient Portal can do for you

Jodi Corley, Clinic Systems Analyst/Informatics – Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

Your smartphone helps you do a lot — it helps you wake up, keep up with your friends, manage your finances, remember to pick up toothpaste from the store, and navigate you to new places. It can also help you manage your health.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s easy-to-use patient portal, HealtheLife, connects you with your healthcare providers and important health information wherever you have a cell signal or Wi-Fi.

6 Things the Patient Portal Can Do

The patient portal is an online application where patients can view their health information and communicate with their healthcare team. Patients can set up an account and then log in and view their health information at any time. This provides patients with timely access to their medical results and empowers them to be more involved in their health care.

Once you create an account, you can use your patient portal to:

Access lab and imaging results Request prescription refills Request an in-person appointment with your healthcare provider Have a virtual telehealth visit with your provider Send your provider secure messages Pay your bills

Digital access also makes it easier for parents and caregivers to manage a child’s or loved one’s health.

Parents can set up access to their minor child’s portal with one account so multiple logins aren’t needed. Patients can also allow other family members or caregivers access to their portal when assisting with their healthcare.

Seamless, Secure Access at Your Fingertips

The HealtheLife portal allows you to manage your care, regardless of which MHSC provider or clinic you visit. The information is also secure, although we recommend keeping your login information safe.

MHSC previously had three separate patient portals that did not talk to each other. Due to our migration from several different electronic medical records to a single one, MHSC now has one unified patient portal where patients can access their hospital and clinic records all in one place.

Beyond serving as a single place to view all your health records, the patient portal may help you feel more satisfied with your care. Research suggests that patients who use portals and other forms of electronic communication are more engaged in their care and may have better overall health outcomes.

How to Sign up, Log In & Get the App

Your health information will need to be entered into our new electronic medical record system at your next visit. Once that’s provided during registration, you will receive a registration email with a link to create your account. You can also sign up online if you’d prefer to sign up before your appointment.

Patients should reach out to their provider if they have questions about their results or if they see anything in their portal that looks incorrect. The portal is just one more tool patients have to help them work side by side with their provider to ensure that they have the best outcome possible.

Create an account today so you can use the portal at your next visit. If you have any questions, call 307-352-8420.

To get the app on your phone, simply go to your app store and download the free Healthelife app. You’ll see Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on the list of options.

Jodi Corley, a Certified Associate in Healthcare Information and Management Systems, is a Clinic Systems Analyst/Informatics at MHSC. To log in to HealtheLife and for more on all Sweetwater Memorial offers, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.

