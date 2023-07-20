Help Wanted: District Board of Health Seeking Public Health Nurse

The Sweetwater County District Board of Health has an immediate opening for a FULL-TIME PUBLIC HEALTH NURSE to work in the Sweetwater County area. Starting salary is $70,137.60 per year. State funding may be available to assist with ADN to BSN.

Requirements:

• Must be licensed in the state of Wyoming as a Registered Nurse.

• Valid Wyoming Driver’s License, with a good driving record.

• Must be available to work in Green River, Rock Springs, and surrounding areas.

• Basic computer skills.

Desired Qualifications of Applicants:

• Prefer BSN but will consider ADN currently enrolled in BSN program, or willing to obtain BSN within 5 years of hire.

• One year experience in obstetrics and/or maternal child health.

To Apply: Please submit a completed Sweetwater County District Board of Health application to the Community Nursing Office, 333 Broadway, Ste 110, Rock Springs, WY 82901 by 5:00 p.m. on August 18, 2023. Application forms and position description may be obtained at the above address or by calling (307) 922-5390. The online form is available on the Sweetwater County website.

Sweetwater County District Board of Health is an Equal Opportunity Employer

