Vaughn’s Plumbing & Heating now hiring

Title: Service Dispatcher

Reports To: Service Manager

Date: 2/1/2024

Revision: A

Pay Rate: $45-55K, DOE

Job Description – Service Dispatcher

Location

Rock Springs, WY

Summary/Objective

The Service Dispatcher position will maintain the service technicians’ daily schedules and dispatch them as service calls are completed. This position will maintain customer databases with current information, and practice clear and concise communications with department managers, employees, and customers. The Service Dispatcher will assist in accounting where necessary and shall prepare service invoices and timecards for processing.

Key Responsibilities and Accountabilities:

Answers the phone and provides assistance to customers, contractors, suppliers, employees, etc. Provides assistance to walk-in customers. Works closely with the Service Manager. Schedules and coordinates all service calls as they are received. Set up new customers and sites in company software system as needed. Maintains the dispatch board/schedule and forecasts workloads for days and weeks ahead. Maintains maintenance agreements, including scheduling and billing. Ensures customer history files are entered and up to date in company software program. Invoices all service work orders in a timely and accurate manner. Maintains an orderly filing system. Performs other duties as assigned.

Knowledge and Skills:

Ability to work with frequent interruptions while remaining on task. Accuracy and attention to detail is required. Strong history of reliability, confidentiality, and conscientious work habits. Knowledge in HVAC/Plumbing service industry preferred. Proficient in Microsoft Office, specifically Excel and Word. Proficient in using various types of office equipment. Ability to organize and prioritize effectively. Excellent communication and customer service skills.



Education and Experience Requirements:

Associate’s degree in business or related field. 3+ years of related experience in dispatching



Essential Physical Requirements:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions for this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this job, the individual will be required to multitask. The employee will also be required to speak, listen, read, and use a computer simultaneously during their scheduled shift. Individuals will be required to be mobile throughout the building. Specific vision abilities required by this job include peripheral vision and depth perception.

Supervisory Responsibilities

This position has no formal supervisory responsibilities.

Email Applications/Resumes: Apply Online:

[email protected] https://vphwyo.com/employment

