Infinity Power and Controls is hiring for an Accountant

Infinity Power and Controls, LLC has an immediate opening for an Accountant. We are a leader in the automation, instrumentation and controls and electrical industry for the past 22 years and our services are in demand!

Job Responsibilities:

As our Accountant, you will produce and maintain all daily, weekly, quarterly and annual financial records, produce and maintain payroll in conjunction with Human Resources, maintain accounts payable invoices and payments, monitor accounts receivable and billing activities, provide appropriate reports to management, coordinate any financial information with our outside accountant and assist the Owner as needed.

Job Qualifications:

Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting or in Business with an Accounting emphasis preferred; or a strong accounting background proven by a minimum of three to five years of accounting experience.

Three to five years prior supervisory office/accounting experience preferred.

Proven Proficiency with QuickBooks

Ten key by touch required.

Strong verbal and written communication skills are necessary

Strong interpersonal and customer service skills are required.

Knowledge of basic office equipment, computer skills, Microsoft Office Word and Excel and email software required.

Our Excellent Benefit Package Includes:

Competitive Wages

Health Insurance

AFLAC Cancer, Accident, Dental and Short Term Disability

Vision Plan

Paid Premium for a $100,000.00 Life Insurance Policy

401(k) Plan

Vacation, Sick and Holiday Pay

Education Assistance

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. A resume and cover letter must accompany the Application. You may also email your resume and cover letter to [email protected] Visit our website at www.infinitypower.com for more information. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Infinity Power and Controls is an Equal Opportunity Employer.