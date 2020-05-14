Is it time to have that surgery? MHSC can make it happen

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 14, 2020) — If you had an elective surgery planned with one of the many specialists at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, it’s time to get in touch with them.

The hospital’s Surgical Services Department is opening up its schedule for surgeries. Sweetwater Memorial specialists are starting with some of the more serious cases – those intended to relieve pain and increase mobility, said Surgical Services Director Alisha Mackie. Some examples include, but aren’t limited to, total joint replacements, carpal tunnel, hernias, hysterectomies and sinus surgery.

“We are excited to get back to doing what we do best,” Mackie said. “We look forward to seeing our patients and helping them live a better life.”

As always, emergent cases take first priority, she said. However, all specialties are opening up, including general surgery; orthopedics; urology; gynecology; and ear, nose and throat. You may hear from your podiatrist, pediatric dentist and plastic surgeon, as well.

If you have talked to your provider about a procedure, it’s time to reach out and ask about rescheduling the procedure and the necessary preoperative tests, Mackie said.

Patients must have a COVID-19 test prior to surgery, which will require an order from your provider. This is required to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and maintain the health and safety of our patients and staff.

As part of this, the Medical Imaging Department continues to take orders for everything from mammograms to MRIs, said Medical Imaging Director Tracie Soller.

“We are happy to see familiar faces coming in for annual tests,” Soller said. “Preventive health should still be your first priority.”

In addition, the department is once again scheduling interventional and special procedures such as upper gastro intestinal tract X-rays, joint injections, esophagrams and barium enemas.

As always, orders from a provider are needed for most imaging studies including mammograms, ultrasounds, X-rays, CT Scans, MRIs and nuclear medicine tests. If you have questions for the Imaging Department, call 307-352-8577.

Kim White, MHSC Incident Commander, said the hospital has taken measures to ensure that all patient areas are disinfected and safe for all patients and staff.

“The hospital has established a special COVID unit, where patients who are COVID positive will be treated and isolated from our other non-COVID patients,” White explained.

The hospital is still in need of Personal Protective Equipment: Packages and boxes of N95 masks; Levels 1, 2 and 3 surgical masks; impervious isolation gowns; packets of alcohol wipes; and hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. For more information on how to donate PPE, contact the Sweetwater Memorial Materials Management Department at 307-352-8487.

