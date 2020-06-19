It’s a ‘Wild West’ show this weekend at the Sweetwater Speedway

It’s the BIGGEST show on dirt! Don’t miss the 2020 Wild West Modified Tour this Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20 at the Sweetwater Speedway in Rock Springs.

Due to COVID-19 only 600 tickets are available – order yours now!

The pit gate opens at 2 pm. Grandstand opens at 5:30 pm. Outlaw Go-Karts will start racing at 6 pm with regular racing beginning at 7 pm with IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, IMCA Stock Cars, and Cruisers.

Grandstand Admission Fees:

Adults $15 (age 13 -59)

Children $5 (age 2—12)

Seniors $5 (age 60 +)

Kids 2 years of age and under are FREE

