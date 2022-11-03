It’s Almost Here! The 12th Annual Home and Holiday Show

The 12th Annual Home and Holiday Show begins next Friday, November 11th at 5pm at the Sweetwater County Events Complex in Rock Springs.

This three-day event brings vendors from several states, with over one hundred booths. Local favorites will be back with food, gifts, home improvement sales, hot tubs, handmade items, clothing, holiday décor and more. Many new vendors are on the list for this year’s show as well.

Cowboy Crepes will provide a holiday dinner and concessions as in the past; Kiarra Zampedri Photography will offer photos with Santa. Two $200.00 gift certificates will be given out – one to a boy and one to a girl 11 years old or under – and the first 100 people through the door each day will receive a free swag bag.

Hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, November 11th; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday the 12th; and 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday on the 13th. The Home and Holiday Show is free to attend. Follow the Wyoming Home Show on Facebook HERE to learn more about this year’s vendors, or visit http://www.wyominghomeshow.com for show information.

12 years and counting – we’ll see you at the Home and Holiday Show, November 11 through 13 at the Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road in Rock Springs!

