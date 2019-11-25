It’s almost time to pick up your Thanksgiving pie from Deer Trail Assisted Living!

Thanksgiving is almost here and it’s about time to pick up your pie from Deer Trail Assisted Living!

Pick up will begin tomorrow, Tuesday, November 26 at Deer Trail Assisted Living from 9 am – 5 pm.

Happy Thanksgiving from Deer Trail Assisted Living! 2360 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)