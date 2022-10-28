It’s Time To Flush Your Water Heater – Aspen Mountain Plumbing

Flushing out your water heater tank is important for any homeowner looking to maintain their water heater. The water heater experts at Aspen Mountain Plumbing suggest flushing your water heater tank every six to twelve months to keep it running smoothly and remove any sediment that may have built up over time.

What is a water heater flush service and what does it do

In essence, a water heater flush service is when an Aspen Mountain Plumbing plumbing technician drains, cleans, and flushes your water heater tank. This process helps to remove any sediment or debris that has built up over time and can cause your water heater to function less efficiently.

There are a few reasons why it’s important to keep your water heater tank clean. Sediment builds up and causes the heating elements in your water heater to become less effective. This can lead to higher energy bills as your water heater will have to work harder to heat the water. A build-up of sentiment, dirt, and debris can also cause your water heater to overheat, which can be a serious safety hazard.

What are the benefits of having a water heater flush service

There are a few benefits to having your water heater flushed out by an Aspen Mountain Plumbing technician. The first is that it will help to extend the life of your water heater. By removing the sediment and debris that can cause the heating elements to become less effective, you’re helping your water heater last longer.

Another benefit is that it can help improve the efficiency of your water heater. When the heating elements are covered in sediment, they have to work harder to heat the water. This can lead to higher energy bills. Flushing out your water heater will help remove that sediment and restore the heating elements’ effectiveness.

Finally, having a water heater flush service can help improve the safety of your home. A build-up of sediment can cause your water heater to overheat, which can be a serious safety hazard. Flushing out your water heater will remove that sediment and help keep your family safe.

How can you tell if your water heater needs to be flushed

There are a few signs that can indicate that your water heater needs to be flushed out. One is if you notice that your water heater isn’t heating the water as well as it used to. This can be due to a build-up of sediment on the heating elements.

Another sign that your water heater may need to be flushed is if it’s starting to make strange noises. This can also be caused by a build-up of sediment on the heating elements.

If you notice either of these signs or if it’s been more than six months since your last water heater flush service, then it’s time to call Aspen Mountain Plumbing for a routine water heater flush.

The differences between draining and flushing your water heater

The difference between draining and flushing your water heater lies in the status of your water supply. If you shut your water supply off, then all you need to do is open the drain valve at the bottom of your water heater and let all of the water drain out. This won’t remove any sediment that may have built up, but it can be helpful if your water heater is overheating or if you’re going to be away from home for an extended period.

Draining your water heater is a good way to give it a break, but to remove any sediment that may have built up, you need to flush your water heater. This is done by attaching a hose to the drain valve and flushing out the water heater with fresh water. This will help remove any sediment that has built up and restore your water heater to its original condition.

Flushing your water heater is an important part of maintenance and should be done every six months to a year, depending on the hardness of your water. If you have any questions about flushing your water heater or if you’d like to schedule a service, call Aspen Mountain Plumbing at (307) 922-4413 or schedule your service online – www.aspenmtnplumbing.com.

