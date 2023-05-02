J.R. Simplot Now Hiring Procurement Buyer

The J.R. Simplot Company is a diverse, privately held organization, with roots firmly planted in agriculture and agriculture-related businesses. The J.R. Simplot Company is a true farm-to-table company with operations that touch every aspect of agriculture, including seed production, farming and ranching, plant sciences, fertilizer manufacturing, food processing, commercial product development, and distribution.

Summary

The Procurement Buyer will deliver on all aspects of the purchase transaction including proper vendor selection, sourcing accurate and prompt transaction processing as well as problem resolution for select procurement activities. He/She will also resolve transactional vendor quality complaints and measures key supplier performance metrics around pricing, delivery and quality.

Key Responsibilities

• Responsible for all proper vendor selection, sourcing, accurate and prompt transaction processing as well as problem resolution.

• Responsible for all aspects of the purchase transaction including conversion of requisitions to PO, expediting of critical purchases, managing approved vendor lists and ensuring pricing accuracy.

• Resolves transactional vendor quality complaints

• Invoice reconciliation

• Works with A/P and master data management teams to ensure vendor data is up to date and accurate.

• Provides training and support for suppliers and internal stakeholders regarding use of ERP systems and procurement work flows to expedite purchasing of goods and services.

Typical Education

Associate’s degree (A.A. or equivalent)

Relevant Experience

1+ years related experience and/or training

Required Certifications

Other Information

Knowledge of Purchasing, Planning, Inventory &/or warehousing

Good written communication skills

MS Office

Job Requisition ID: 12952

Travel Required: Less than 10%

Location(s): ABW Plant – Rock Springs, Simplot Headquarters – Boise

Country: United States

**The J.R. Simplot Company is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, age, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, genetic information, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, military or veteran status, marital status, or any other protected status.**

