If you see a Keep Local Alive sticker on the door of your favorite local business, take a selfie with it and text it to 307-371-5897 for a chance to be entered into a drawing for an Amazon Echo Dot! Be sure to include your name and the name of the business.

If you are a local business and would like a sticker, email our sales staff at [email protected] and we will bring one to you!

#KeepLocalAlive!