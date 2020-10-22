Large two-bedroom apartment ready to move in at the Cody Motel

If you are looking for a large two-bedroom apartment that has plenty of space and comes fully furnished, the Cody Hotel has the perfect place for you. This great apartment is ready to move in and has everything you need, and does not require a long term lease. A weekly cleaning service is included.

The Cody Hotel has a spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment for rent. You can rent this fully furnished apartment on a month to month basis for only $300 per week plus a deposit.

This large apartment features new leather living room furniture, heating, and air conditioning, dishwasher, microwave, televisions, and more.

It features a patio with sliding doors off the master bedroom and living room.

A weekly cleaning service is included. They will clean the apartment, and wash and change out bedding and towels.

There is a laundry facility next to the apartment.

No pets and no smoking.

If you would like to take a tour of this great apartment, call the Cody Motel at 362-6675 or stop by 75 Center Street in Rock Springs.

To find out more about the Cody Motel, visit codymotel.com.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)