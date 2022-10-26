Leesa Kuhlmann for Wyoming State Senate District 13

I am Leesa Kuhlmann, and I am running for the Wyoming State Senate District 13. I am a Wyoming Native with over 40 years of experience in Education in our county. I love Wyoming and I want to give back to my community. As a retired teacher, I have the time and energy to spend the next four years advocating in Cheyenne for my constituents, I am a Wyoming Democrat, which on either coast would be a middle-of-the-road Republican. I own guns and come from a hunting family. I want to keep our public lands in public hands and guard our water rights. I am fiscally conservative but socially liberal. We have a responsibility to help those who are less fortunate than ourselves.

I want to bring back balance to the legislature. The one-party system we presently have is not working. It has brought infighting and discord in the prevailing party. I want to bring new and different ideas to the table to solve Wyoming’s problems. In the classroom, we call this brainstorming. New ideas and a new perspective can help us grow as a state.

Sustainable and diverse economic growth is, in my opinion, the most important issue facing the state. I want to proactively bring in value-added industries to stop the boom and bust cycle that plagues us. By value-added, I mean bringing in the manufacturers that use the raw resources that are extracted in Wyoming instead of shipping our minerals and oil across the country and adding to the cost of the end product.

In order to bring in these industries, however, we need to make sure that we have the infrastructure to support them. I would make sure we have strong schools and good healthcare to support the workers and their families who come with the industries. I would also want to see the internet be a regulated utility so that it is available to all just like electricity and natural gas. I am for expanding Medicaid and, therefore, lowering the costs that our hospitals have to carry in uncompensated care. This would lower the cost of healthcare, and so lower our insurance premiums. Finally, I will fight to fully fund our Wyoming education system and keep our schools strong and vibrant for 21st-century learning. This includes the community colleges and the University of Wyoming as well as all public schools.

I am endorsed by the Wyoming Education Association, the Wyoming chapter of the AFL-CIO, the Federation of Firefighters, and Pro-choice Wyoming. I support unions and believe they built the middle class. I also believe in a woman’s right to choose her own healthcare decisions. I hope you will consider voting for me on November 8th.

