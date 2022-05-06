Sweetwater Prevention Coalition is hosting “Let it go, let it grow!”

MAY 07, 2022 – 11:00AM-1:00PM

SWEETWATER COUNTY LIBRARY – 300 N 1ST EAST – GREEN RIVER, WY 82935

The Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition is hosting this FREE event. We will give you pots, soil, and seeds to plant. We will write on a piece of paper something we want to let go of, and after we plant the seeds we will let it grow into something beautiful.

It takes a community to support each other, lets support each other’s mental health.

Supplies are limited, so please register at the QR code on flyer!

