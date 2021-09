Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15:

FRIDAY:

9/10 – JODEE LEWIS – Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 7 pm, 21+, No Cover

9/10 – EIO BAND – Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 pm, All Ages, No Cover

9/10 – YT [GOREFEST] – Roxy Theater, Denver, CO

SATURDAY:

9/11 – NICK GOMEZ, STACEE CORBETT, AFFIRMATION, CHUCK DITTMAN & STEVE DAVIS – ARTEMBER, Bunning Park, Rock Springs; Music from 10 am to 4 pm, Free, All Ages

9/11 – BARCODE – American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 8 pm, No Cover, All Ages

SUNDAY:

9/12 – STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 am, all ages – dining entertainment (FYI: Steve may not be entertaining *every* Sunday, but he is usually there)

TUESDAY:

9/14 – DOWNTOWN RHYTHM & RHYMES – Clock Tower on E. Flaming Gorge, Green River, 7 pm, Free, All Ages