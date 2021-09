Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22:

FRIDAY:

9/17 – ANABOLIC AUDIO – Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151, 211 B Street, Rock Springs, 7:30 pm, No Cover, 21+

9/17 – STEVE DAVIS – Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 pm, All Ages, No Cover

SATURDAY:

9/18 – MY NEW MISTRESS / FREE RESONANCE – American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center Street, Green River, 7:30 pm, All Ages, FREE

9/18 – JASON WEST – The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 8 pm, No Cover, 21+

SUNDAY:

9/19 – STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 am, all ages – dining entertainment (FYI: Steve may not be entertaining *every* Sunday, but he is usually there).