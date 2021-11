Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 24:

FRIDAY:

11/19 – THE RAMBLIN BAND – Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 pm, All Ages, No Cover

11/19 – TRACE – The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 8 pm, No Cover, 21+

11/19 – AMY RASDALL – Mack & Co. Boutique (Ladies Night), 623 Pilot Butte Ave, Rock Springs, 6 pm to 8 pm, All Ages, No Cover

SATURDAY:

11/20 – BARCODE – Buck’n Bar, 50 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, 8 pm, 21+, No Cover

SUNDAY:

11/21 – STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 am – Steve plays for brunch on *most* Sundays.

MONDAY:

11/22 – TONY DESARE – Green River High School, 1615 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, 7:30 pm, Tickets: $20 / $15 senior / $10 student, All Ages.