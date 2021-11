Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 25 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1:

FRIDAY:

11/26 – HANOVER FIIST – The DO Bar, 1800 3rd Street, Hwy 1919, Great Falls, MT (Support for Hail the Horns and more)

SUNDAY:

11/28 – STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 am – Steve plays for brunch on *most* Sundays

TUESDAY:

11/30 – CLOVERTON CHRISTMAS CAROLING CARAVAN – The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 pm, Tickets: $15, All Ages, For Tickets click HERE.

DON’T MISS –

NOT SO SILENT NIGHT – A Charity Event for Toys for Kids, at Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern in Rock Springs, with ZAMTRIP and FREE RESONANCE – December 10th;

MUSIC FOR VETS – The 8th Annual will be held January 8th, 2022 at Expedition Island Pavillion in Green River, featuring THE LONELY ONES, ROYAL BLISS, ZAMTRIP, SIN CITY SCREAMERS, and FLYOVER TOWN; Tickets are available HERE!