Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 8:

FRIDAY:

12/3 – JEREMY SMOLIK – Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, 7 pm to 10 pm, 21+, No Cover;

12/3 – A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A LIVE RADIO PLAY – Green River High School Theatre, 1615 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, 7 pm, Tickets: www.showtix4u.com, All Ages

SATURDAY:

12/4 – WY5 – The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7 pm, 21+, No Cover

SUNDAY:

12/5 – STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 am – Steve plays for brunch on *most* Sundays

DON’T MISS –

NOT SO SILENT NIGHT – A Charity Event for Toys for Kids, at Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern in Rock Springs, with ZAMTRIP and FREE RESONANCE – December 10th

MUSIC FOR VETS – The 8th Annual will be held January 8th, 2022 at Expedition Island Pavillion in Green River, featuring THE LONELY ONES, ROYAL BLISS, ZAMTRIP, SIN CITY SCREAMERS, and FLYOVER TOWN; Tickets are available HERE.

If you have a LIVE PERFORMANCE event that you would like listed on the Wyo4News Live Report, please send date, time, performer(s), venue information, location, age limit, and ticket prices to Amy Rasdall at [email protected]. Live performance includes bands, open mic events, theater productions, comedy acts, and more.